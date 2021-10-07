Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid deaths in Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Western Isles among 39 in Scotland

By Craig Munro
07/10/2021, 3:04 pm Updated: 07/10/2021, 3:06 pm
Scotland has recorded its second-highest number of deaths with Covid since the beginning of the pandemic.

Deaths of people with Covid have been recorded in Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Western Isles, as the number across Scotland reached its second-highest point since February.

There were 39 such deaths reported around the country, not reaching the high of 50 from September 24 but still higher than any other point since February 24.

Among them were two in Aberdeenshire and one each in the Highlands and the Western Isles – bringing the total reported on the islands since the beginning of the pandemic to 14.

The number of people in NHS Grampian hospitals with the virus remained at 61, the same as yesterday, and the number in ICU also showed no change, staying at eight.

In NHS Highland hospitals, there was a fall in hospital numbers, from 33 yesterday – the highest total since the second wave last winter – to 31 today.

A small decline in hospital numbers was also recorded across Scotland as a whole, from 988 to 980, though the number of people being treated in ICUs increase by one to 69.

The number of new Covid cases recorded around the country has fallen since yesterday, from 3,055 to 2,691.

Aberdeenshire recorded the fourth-highest number of new cases among all Scottish local authorities in the past 24 hours with 170, behind only Glasgow, Edinburgh and Fife.

In the past day, 5,897 people have been given their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 2,780 received the second dose.