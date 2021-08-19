Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News

Covid cases in Scotland continue to rise as more than 3,000 reported in 24 hours

By Ellie Milne
19/08/2021, 3:08 pm Updated: 19/08/2021, 4:34 pm
Post Thumbnail

The number of daily Covid cases in Scotland are continuing to rise with a total of 3,367 reported in the past 24 hours.

The last time the daily number was more than 3,000 was on July 6 when 3,091 were reported.

Today’s positive cases are an increase of 829 on yesterday’s number and the test positivity rate has also risen to 9%.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has tweeted saying the rise in cases is not “unexpected” due to the recent significant easing of restrictions.

The latest data from the government shows that the total number of cases in Scotland since the start of the pandemic is now 373,143.

A further seven deaths have been reported, none of which are in the north or north-east.

The number of people in hospital with recently confirmed coronavirus has dropped from 338 to 317 in the past 24 hours.

There are also currently 33 coronavirus patients in intensive care which is a decrease of six from yesterday.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian is the tenth highest in Scotland for newly reported cases in the past 24 hours, with 137 new cases.

Meanwhile, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has reported the highest number with 1,023.

There are 56 new cases in Aberdeen City, 66 in Aberdeenshire and 15 in Moray.

Vaccine roll-out

The total number of people in Scotland who have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine is now 4,068,806.

In the past 24 hours, 14,416 people have received their second dose which means 3,512,673 people are now fully vaccinated.

In Scotland, 90.8% of over 18s have received their first dose while 78.9 have also received their second.