Covid cases fall across north and north-east as more than 2,500 recorded across Scotland

A further 2,581 cases of Covid have been recorded over the last 24 hours – with 227 of those in the north-east.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures show there has been a drop in cases since yesterday when 2,762 were announced.

However, a further 21 people have died – including two from the NHS Grampian area and one from NHS Highland.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire and Lothian make up just under half of the new cases.

NHS Grampian has the fifth highest number, at 227 – down from 363 yesterday.

Moray in particular noted a significant drop in cases, after recording 70 on Friday – its highest since the pandemic began. Today, there are 43 cases.

Aberdeenshire recorded 108 and Aberdeen 74.

NHS Highland recorded 91, down from 125.

Orkney and the Western Isles have seen a small increase from four to six and seven respectively, while there are two cases in Shetland.

This week, a total of 53,306 people were newly tested for the virus.

A total of 16,967 tested positive for the first time out of the 213,480 tests reported.