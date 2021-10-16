Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News

Covid cases fall across north and north-east as more than 2,500 recorded across Scotland

By Shona Gossip
16/10/2021, 3:15 pm Updated: 16/10/2021, 3:46 pm
Covid cases have fallen across Scotland since yesterday.

A further 2,581 cases of Covid have been recorded over the last 24 hours – with 227 of those in the north-east.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures show there has been a drop in cases since yesterday when 2,762 were announced.

However, a further 21 people have died – including two from the NHS Grampian area and one from NHS Highland.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire and Lothian make up just under half of the new cases.

NHS Grampian has the fifth highest number, at 227 – down from 363 yesterday.

Moray in particular noted a significant drop in cases, after recording 70 on Friday – its highest since the pandemic began. Today, there are 43 cases.

Aberdeenshire recorded 108 and Aberdeen 74.

NHS Highland recorded 91, down from 125.

Orkney and the Western Isles have seen a small increase from four to six and seven respectively, while there are two cases in Shetland.

This week, a total of 53,306 people were newly tested for the virus.

A total of 16,967 tested positive for the first time out of the 213,480 tests reported.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts