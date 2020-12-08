Covid-19 vaccine: Largest immunisation programme in NHS history gets under way

Patients in Scotland and the UK are beginning to receive a vaccination against Covid-19 this morning, the biggest step yet in the fight against the virus.

A 90-year-old grandmother in Coventry became the first person in the world to receive the approved Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine just a few minutes ago, as the largest immunisation programme in NHS history began.

In Scotland, priority groups will be given the jag at 23 centres across the country – with those tasked with administering it to others getting it first.

Others designated as belonging to a priority group include the over-80s and health and social care workers.

Current plans suggest residents at Scottish care homes would get the injection from next Monday.

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’

Speaking at an Edinburgh hospital yesterday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “I’m grateful to everyone involved in giving this vaccine to those who need it most.

“By vaccinating the priority groups they will be covering those associated with 99 per cent of preventable Covid-19 deaths.

“That is a very compelling reason to put these groups first in the queue for this vaccine.

“Finally there is light at the end of the tunnel. But I ask everyone to be patient as we work our way through this vaccination programme, and continue to follow FACTS to keep us all safe.”

Got a bit of a lump in the throat watching this. Feels like such a milestone moment after a tough year for everyone.

The first vaccines in Scotland will be administered today too. https://t.co/KKaEhf19Jo — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 8, 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck a similar tone, saying: “Today marks a huge step forward in the UK’s fight against coronavirus, as we begin delivering the vaccine to the first patients across the whole country.

“I am immensely proud of the scientists who developed the vaccine, members of the public who took part in trials, and the NHS who have worked tirelessly to prepare for rollout.”

Challenges posed

While news of the vaccine has been celebrated by many around the country, tricky logistics mean transporting it is not easy.

The vaccine must be stored at -70°C, meaning a temperature-controlled lorry has to deliver it to the 23 locations around Scotland, each of which has an ultra-low temperature freezer.

People will also be required to receive two doses at least 21 days apart.

The initial delivery in Scotland was of 65,500 doses – enough for 32,750 people – but more will soon follow.

The locations include all major acute hospitals in the country and on its islands.