Covid-19 cluster breaks out on Norwegian ship docked at Cromarty Firth

The crew of a Norwegian ship stationed in the Cromarty Firth near Invergordon are being quarantined after a Covid-19 cluster broke out on board.

Three crew members of the vessel, understood to be the Normand Energy, tested positive for the virus earlier today and have been taken to an isolation facility in Aberdeen.

The remaining crew of the Solstad Offshore ship are being quarantined on board until further notice.

