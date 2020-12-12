Coronavirus: Two deaths recorded in Aberdeenshire as Scottish positivity rate passes 5%

Two deaths of people with Covid-19 have been recorded in Aberdeenshire in the last 24 hours, the latest government statistics show.

The news comes as 79 new cases of the virus were reported across the north-east.

Across Scotland, there were 39 new deaths and 1,064 new cases – the second day in a row that the case count has risen by more than 1,000.

Of all the new tests that were taken, 5.2% were positive.

This number is above the 5% mark which the Scottish Government says determines whether the spread is under control in the country.

However, the number of people in hospital with the virus has fallen by five, from 999 to 994, and the number in intensive care has reduced by one to 52.

In the NHS Grampian health board area, 79 people tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing its total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,583.

There are 63 people in the area who are currently in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, including seven in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 105,370 people across Scotland have tested positive for the coronavirus, out of 1,258,205 people who have been tested at least once.

More coronavirus news