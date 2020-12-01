Coronavirus regional breakdown: 43 new cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 754

A further 43 people across the north-east have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

That means NHS Grampian’s total number of positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic has rise to 4,801.

The latest figures from the Scottish Government also show the total number of confirmed positive cases has risen by 754 to 95,811 in the past 24 hours.

This is understood to be a more accurate reflection of the situation after a data processing issue resulted in an artificially low rise yesterday.

A further 34 people have died after contracting the virus. Scotland’s death toll is now 3,759.

A total of 1,021 people were in hospital as of yesterday with a recently confirmed case of Covid-19, 20 fewer than yesterday. Of those, 70 are in intensive care – a fall of five.

Since the start of the outbreak, 1,184,858 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 1,089,047 were confirmed negative.

More coronavirus news