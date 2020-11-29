Coronavirus: 47 more people in NHS Grampian area test positive in past 24 hours

A further 47 people across the north-east have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

According to today’s update from the Scottish Government, NHS Grampian’s total of positive cases has risen to 4,721.

There are 55 Covid-19 patients in hospitals in the north-east and Moray, and five people in intensive care.

The latest figures from the Scottish Government also show the total number of confirmed positive cases has risen by 746 to 94,689 in the past 24 hours.

A further two people have died after contracting the virus. Scotland’s death toll is now 3,722.

A total of 1,049 people were in hospital as of yesterday with a recently-confirmed case of Covid-19 – and 76 of those are in intensive care.

Since the start of the outbreak, 1,176,973 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 94,689 have tested positive and 1,082,284 were confirmed negative.