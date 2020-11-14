Coastal flooding warnings issued for north-east

Environmental agency Sepa has issued a pair of flood warnings for coastal areas in the north-east.

Stonehaven, Peterhead, Boddam, Inverbervie and Aberdeen are among the areas in Scotland where Sepa says flooding is “expected”, and people must take “immediate action”.

Spring tides mean the sea will be higher than usual at certain times over the next few days, increasing the likelihood of floods for those living, working or travelling near the coast.

In the north-east, high tides at 12.30am tonight and 1pm tomorrow afternoon will bring the most risk.

A message on the agency’s website says: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”

Elsewhere in Scotland, warnings have been issued for Spey Bay in Moray, as well as much of the coastline in the Western Isles and Dumfries and Galloway and the stretch between Ayr and Troon in Ayrshire.

Argyll and Bute, Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross and Great Glen, and Orkney have all received flood alerts to say flooding is “possible”.