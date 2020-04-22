Aberdeen’s food businesses rated the worst in the country for hygiene

Aberdeen has the worst food standards ratings in Scotland, according to research from Which?

The consumer review company revealed 24% of food businesses in the city failed their safety checks – the highest out of all 32 local authorities.

It was followed by Edinburgh at 20%, Highlands at 18% and Dundee with 16% of firms being rated as improvement required, meaning they have not reached the legal requirement for food safety and hygiene.

Stirling performed best in Scotland, with just 1% of businesses failing the test, followed by 2% in East Lothian and 3% in Perth and Kinross.

Which? has called for more clarity surrounding food standard ratings in Scotland – where businesses are not required to display results.

Lisa Barber, Which? magazine editor, said: “Our research has found that while some areas are blessed with impressive food hygiene levels across the board, others have large numbers of food businesses, including restaurants and takeaways, with sloppy standards that risk making customers seriously ill.

“There is strong evidence to suggest that food businesses up their game when they know they will have to prominently display their hygiene rating.

“It must urgently become mandatory for food businesses, including restaurants and takeaways, to display their score on the premises and online so customers can make informed choices.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “Officers from Aberdeen undertake food law enforcement in accordance with the Food Law Code of Practice (Scotland) and implement the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in accordance with guidance from Food Standards Scotland.

“Officers implement a robust approach to enforcement to protect public health, identifying non-compliance and providing advice to businesses on how to comply with the requirements.

“Once a business has addressed any non-compliances, they can request a reassessment of their rating.

“Businesses that are identified as posing an immediate risk to food safety are subject to enforcement actions to protect public health including restricting operations or temporarily ceasing trading until effective measures are implemented.”