Aberdeen bin collections could be reduced as part of bid to save £125 million

Council chiefs in Aberdeen are considering reducing bin collections across the city to every three weeks in a desperate bid to save cash.
And in a further attempt to save £125 million over the next five years, Aberdeen City Council could also axe garden waste collections altogether – or charge for it.
An outline business case on the council’s vehicle fleet was scrutinised last week, with radical money-saving options put on the table.
Among them are moving bin pick-ups from fortnightly to three-weekly, stopping the collection of garden waste or charging for the service, and introducing 10-hour shifts for refuse collectors.
Council mechanics may also be asked to carry out more commercial work, like MoT testing.
Aberdeenshire Council – which must make £24m of savings in the next year – has said it has “no immediate plans” to shake up bin services.
A major restructure of the city council is under way, with the authority moving to a more corporate model ahead of ever decreasing funding settlements.