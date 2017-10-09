Aberdeen bin collections could be reduced as part of bid to save £125 million

Council chiefs in Aberdeen are considering reducing bin collections across the city to every three weeks in a desperate bid to save cash.

And in a further attempt to save £125 million over the next five years, Aberdeen City Council could also axe garden waste collections altogether – or charge for it.

An outline business case on the council’s vehicle fleet was scrutinised last week, with radical money-saving options put on the table.

Among them are moving bin pick-ups from fortnightly to three-weekly, stopping the collection of garden waste or charging for the service, and introducing 10-hour shifts for refuse collectors.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Council mechanics may also be asked to carry out more commercial work, like MoT testing.

Aberdeenshire Council – which must make £24m of savings in the next year – has said it has “no immediate plans” to shake up bin services.

A major restructure of the city council is under way, with the authority moving to a more corporate model ahead of ever decreasing funding settlements.