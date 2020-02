A north-east church is hoping to make a series of improvements.

St James’s Episcopal Church on Stonehaven’s Arbuthnott Street has applied for permission to move its pillars and gates, increase the size of its wall and build a new fence.

Inspired Design and Development have lodged the plans of behalf of the church.

St James’s Episcopal Church is a grade-A listed building.

It has been in Stonehaven for more than 300 years.