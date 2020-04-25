Children’s vaccinations to be given at six new locations across Aberdeen

Non-Covid-19 standard childhood immunisations in Aberdeen will be carried out at a new set of locations from next week.

The immunisations were previously carried out at GP practices across the city but will move to just six sites on Monday.

Gail Woodcock, lead transformation manager for Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership, said: “These changes were already part of our overall Immunisation Transformation Prog-ramme before the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The pandemic prompted us to bring forward this phase of the programme because delivering the service in this streamlined way in our Localities is a very appropriate response to the current circumstances.”

Parents should ensure they and all members of their household are Covid symptom-free before going to immunisation appointments.

The partnership’s nursing service manager and lead health visitor Lisa Lawrie said: “Childhood immunisations continue to be a very high priority.

“We would encourage parents to attend their appointment to protect their children against serious diseases. Immunisations are one of the important reasons to leave home.”

For children who are registered with GP practices in the north of the city, immunisation appointments will take place at the Bridge of Don Clinic, on Cairnfold Road, and the Healthy Hoose, The Hub on Manor Avenue.

The new locations in the south of the city are Whinhill Medical Practice and Torry Medical Practice, while Carden Medical Practice and Old Aberdeen Medical Practice are the new central locations.