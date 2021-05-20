Children challenged to design new Aldi lorry ahead of Tokyo games

Children across Scotland have been challenged to come up with the design that promotes healthy eating for a supermarket chain’s fleet of lorries.

Aldi has launched the competition in conjunction with Team GB ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this year.

The chain is asking young artists to draw some healthy-eating inspired designs to feature on their fleet of lorries.

Open to thse aged five-14, the competition is part of the Get Set to Eat Fresh programme which encourages young shoppers to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

Mary Dunn, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi, said: “The Design a Lorry competition is the latest in a series of initiatives we’re delivering in partnership with Team GB to encourage young people to think about healthy eating.

“We are looking forward to seeing the entries and hope that those taking part will learn about the benefits of choosing to follow a healthy diet along the way.”

Winning design will go on back of lorry

All entries will be judged by Team GB athletes – including Max Whitlock, Shauna Coxsey, Lois Toulson, Jade Jones, Lutalo Muhammad, and the Brownlee brothers before selection one winner for Scotland, England and Wales.

Winners will see their design on an Aldi lorry and will also receive vouchers for an exclusive Team GB goodie bag.

The winner’s school will also receive £1,000 to spend at Aldi.

Inspiring healthy eating

This initiative is part of Aldi and Team GB’s Get Set to Eat Fresh programme which aims to inspire young people to build their understanding and love of healthy, fresh food.

Over the past five years, the programme has reached more than 1.9 million children across the UK.

Resources are available on eating well, cooking skills and how fresh healthy food powers Team GB’s athletes.

Tim Ellerton, commercial director at Team GB, said: “Throughout our partnership with Aldi on the Get Set to Eat Fresh programme they have continuously created new and innovative ideas to engage and inspire young people around the topic of eating fresh and healthy food.

“This is a fun opportunity for school pupils to see their creativity rewarded and for their schools to benefit also. We look forward to seeing the end results.”