Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News

Children aged between 12 and 15 to be offered Covid vaccine appointments

By Denny Andonova
27/09/2021, 12:01 am Updated: 27/09/2021, 12:44 am
Covid vaccination appointments for 12 to 15-year-olds will be available from this week.

Children aged between 12 and 15 will be able to book an appointment for their first Covid jab from this week.

The Scottish Governement has confirmed letters offering vaccination to children and young people who still haven’t received their jab will be sent out from today, September 27.

Drop-in clinics have been available to this age group for the last week and now scheduled appointments will also be issued to all those eligible.

The letters will contain an information leaflet, which all parents and carers should read with their children so they can make an informed decision about getting the vaccine.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf said this expansion of the vaccine programme is yet another “milestone”, which will help prevent further disruption.

He said: “The roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine to all children and young people aged 12-15 marks a significant milestone in the vaccination programme.

“It has been demonstrated that Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective in this age group, and vaccination offers the best chance of protecting young people from Covid-19 and preventing further disruption to education.

“Many countries around the world have already been safely vaccinating children and young people in this age group.”

Parents and carers welcome to attend children’s appointments

All information regarding the vaccination programme offered to children aged between 12 and 15 is also made available online at NHS Inform.

However, parents and carers are encouraged to accompany their children to community-based appointments to raise any questions they may have with staff on site.

Children in some rural areas will be offered the jabs through their school vaccination programme and they will receive letters and leaflets home from school.

In these situations, parents and carers, who have questions they wish to discuss with a vaccinator before the school session, are advised to visit a drop-in clinic and raise any queries.

Mr Yousaf added: “Getting the Covid-19 vaccine is a decision to be made jointly between parents or carers and their children, but it’s really important to use reliable and trusted sources such as NHS Inform when making a decision and assessing the potential benefits, risks and side effects.

“Individual choice should be respected for the decisions young people and their parents or carers make in accepting, or not accepting the vaccine offer.

“Where possible, parents or carers are welcome to attend appointments with their children and both can ask questions about any queries they have before the vaccination is given.

“I would like to thank all of the vaccinators and vaccine site staff who have worked so hard to get us to this stage of the Covid-19 vaccine programme.”