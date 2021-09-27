Children aged between 12 and 15 will be able to book an appointment for their first Covid jab from this week.

The Scottish Governement has confirmed letters offering vaccination to children and young people who still haven’t received their jab will be sent out from today, September 27.

Drop-in clinics have been available to this age group for the last week and now scheduled appointments will also be issued to all those eligible.

The letters will contain an information leaflet, which all parents and carers should read with their children so they can make an informed decision about getting the vaccine.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf said this expansion of the vaccine programme is yet another “milestone”, which will help prevent further disruption.

He said: “The roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine to all children and young people aged 12-15 marks a significant milestone in the vaccination programme.

“It has been demonstrated that Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective in this age group, and vaccination offers the best chance of protecting young people from Covid-19 and preventing further disruption to education.

“Many countries around the world have already been safely vaccinating children and young people in this age group.”

Parents and carers welcome to attend children’s appointments

All information regarding the vaccination programme offered to children aged between 12 and 15 is also made available online at NHS Inform.

However, parents and carers are encouraged to accompany their children to community-based appointments to raise any questions they may have with staff on site.

Children in some rural areas will be offered the jabs through their school vaccination programme and they will receive letters and leaflets home from school.

In these situations, parents and carers, who have questions they wish to discuss with a vaccinator before the school session, are advised to visit a drop-in clinic and raise any queries.

Mr Yousaf added: “Getting the Covid-19 vaccine is a decision to be made jointly between parents or carers and their children, but it’s really important to use reliable and trusted sources such as NHS Inform when making a decision and assessing the potential benefits, risks and side effects.

“Individual choice should be respected for the decisions young people and their parents or carers make in accepting, or not accepting the vaccine offer.

“Where possible, parents or carers are welcome to attend appointments with their children and both can ask questions about any queries they have before the vaccination is given.

“I would like to thank all of the vaccinators and vaccine site staff who have worked so hard to get us to this stage of the Covid-19 vaccine programme.”