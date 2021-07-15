Charlie Tait of Deeside, who had a long career in agriculture, dies aged 92

Charlie Tait of Milltimber, who spent 63 working in agriculture in the North East, has died aged 92.

He was born into a fishing family but showed no inkling to go to sea.

Instead, he forged a career on Deeside and then at Thainstone Mart in Inverurie.

Charlie was born in Cove Bay to Alexander and Mary Tait. He was the second of four boys and his brothers were Alexander, Herbert and William.

Fishing

His father worked on fishing trawlers and his mother was a farm cook.

When his father died when he was 13, his mother was left with four children and no home.

The family moved to Cornhill, Banff, where Mrs Tait secured work as a cook in a private residence.

However, the family did not settle and moved back to the Aberdeen area where Mrs Tait started work as a farm cook.

It was there, as a young man, Charlie had his first experience of agricultural work.

Hill Farm

In 1948, at the age of 19, Charlie secured a full-time job working at Hill Farm, Milltimber.

Over many years he was involved in stock handling and showed horses and cattle on behalf of their owners at agricultural shows across the north of Scotland.

Charlie worked at Hill Farm from 1948 to 1986 and witnessed the mechanisation and agricultural innovation that followed the Second World War.

In 1986, at the age of 57, Charlie switched careers by taking a post at Aberdeen and Northern Marts premises at Thainstone in Inverurie.

His responsibilities included leading animals to the ring and general labouring.

Retiral

Charlie finally retired from agricultural work aged 76.

He had a lifelong passion for dog racing.

Charlie used to attend dog racing when there was a track at Bridge of Dee, Aberdeen, where Asda now stands.

However, he also travelled to Powderhall Stadium, Edinburgh, and Thornton, near Glenrothes, to attend dog races.

He had a residential caravan at Leven in Fife, which he shared with by his brother Herbert and his wife Chrissie, and he spent most weekends there.

