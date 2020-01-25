Charity founded by Aberdeen-born businessman to build operating room in refugee camp

The first paediatric operating room in a refugee camp is to be built by a charity founded by an Aberdeen-born businessman.

Edinburgh-based Kids Operating Room (KidsOR) was founded by Garreth and Nicola Wood and has already installed 25 paediatric operating rooms in 11 countries across Africa and South America.

With equipment shipped from their warehouse in Dundee, more than 16,000 operations have been carried out on children which the global health charity says has prevented 250,000 years of disability.

It will now extend its work to the Kakuma camp in Kenya, which has a population of around 190,000 refugees – many of them women and children – representing 22 nationalities.

Mr Wood, who grew up in the city, said providing such care was something he and his wife believe is “a basic human right”.

He said: “The World Health Organisation figures now say two billion children around the world cannot access the essential surgical care they need.

“Nicola and I are parents. Our children are very lucky because they were born in the UK and have required surgical intervention, so we know of the pain and anguish on not just the child but on the parents, families and communities.”