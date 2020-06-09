Changes to First Aberdeen bus routes announced as city centre streets close

A number of changes to bus services in Aberdeen have been announced.

The changes will take effect from Friday, and are a result of the closure of Union Street between Bridge Street and Market Street.

From that date, the diversions currently in place will be used 24 hours a day.

Routes affected include the 1, 2, 3, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17A, 172, 19, 20, 23, X27 and 40.

During the diversion bus stops on Bridge Street, Guild Street and the Bon Accord Centre will be used.

A temporary bus stop will be added on Market Street for services 3, 12 and 20.

Heading west up Union Street, the bus will:

• turn left into Market Street

• turn right into Guild Street

• turn right into Bridge Street

• turn left into Union Street.

Heading east down Union Street, the bus will:

• turn right into Bridge Street

• turn left into Wapping Street and follow the one way system around to Guild Street

• turn left into Market Street

• turn right into Union Street and resume normal route.

On the Service 20 heading to Torry, the bus will:

• turn left into Market street

• at the lights continue into Market Street missing Guild Street.

On the Service 3 heading to Cove, from Rosemount Viaduct the bus will:

• turn left into Blackfriars Street,

• continue on St Andrews Street,

• turn right on Loch St and proceed on Berry Street,

• turn right on Gallowgate and continue on Broad Street,

• turn right on Union Street,

• turn left on Market Street,

• at the junction with Guild Street, continue straight,

• resume to normal route.

On the Service 12 heading to Torry, from Charlotte Street the bus will:

• turn left into St Andrews Street,

• turn right on Loch St and proceed on Berry Street,

• turn right on Gallowgate and continue on Broad Street,

• turn right on Union Street,

• turn left on Market Street,

• at the junction with Guild Street, continue straight,

• resume the normal route.

On the service 20 heading to Dubford, the bus will:

• not turn left into Guild Street

• carry on up Market Street

• turn right into Union Street

On Services 3 and 12 heading to Mastrick and Northfield, the bus will use the existing route.