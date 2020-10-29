Calls to limit stress for pets this Bonfire Night through #PeaceForPets campaign

Animal lovers have launched a campaign urging members of the public only to set off fireworks between 7pm-8pm on Bonfire Night.

The action, under the #PeaceForPets banner, has been organised by Lily’s Kitchen ahead of the annual November 5 celebrations.

The pet food supplier has offered helpful tips offered on how to provide the best care and support for your pets when fireworks are being set off.

With outbursts usually limited to public events, which have been cancelled due to coronavirus, the group is fearful this year could be even more disruptive – with fireworks being set off in gardens and driveways all over the country, all night long.

The food supplier has asked the public that if they do intend on having their own display, to consider purchasing low-noise fireworks and only between 7pm-8pm.

Rodney Zasman, Lily’s Kitchen’s resident vet has shared his top tips on how to keep pets happy this Bonfire Night.

Create a den Build a warm and cosy space filled with your pet’s favourite toys, chews and snacks so that they have somewhere to hide whilst the fireworks fly outside. If your dog is especially nervous, plug a pheromone diffuser into the same room that will help calm the nerves.

Break the routine Whilst we would usually recommend keeping to a regular schedule, cats and dogs should be fed early on Bonfire Night, and make sure to take pups out for a walk while it’s still bright and before the bangs begin.

Stay inside Whilst it might be an obvious tip, make sure to keep all doors and windows closed so that pets are kept safely inside. Close the curtains, turn on the lights and play your pet’s favourite music to drown out the noise as best you can.

Personalise your pet’s collar This is a great chance to jazz up your pet’s collar and get them a shiny new, engraved one. And if your pet hasn’t been microchipped, now is the time to organise it so that you know where your pet is if they get spooked and run off.

Introduce them to the big bangs Whilst owners might find the crackle and pop of fireworks exciting, they can be a bit scary for pets who don’t know what they are. In the days and weeks leading up to Bonfire Night, show your pet some firework recordings so that they know there’s nothing to be worried about.

Relax Like they always say, pets are like their owners; so if you stay relaxed your pet will too. Play with your pet if they come with you for cuddles, but they might want to stay in the safety of their little hideaway you have created. And never tell them off if they’re whining, barking or meowing as this may increase their stress.

Take a chill pill (for extreme measures only!) There are some dogs and cats that still exhibit extreme anxiety despite all you do, and as a last resort your vet will be able to prescribe the most suitable medication for your pet.

Those wishing to add their name to the petition can do so at: www.change.org/p/take-the-peaceforpets-pledge-and-join-the-lily-s-kitchen-pet-friendly-fireworks-display