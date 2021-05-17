Calls are being made for people under the age of 50 in the north-east to turn up for their Covid-19 vaccine appointments.

It comes after the Evening Express revealed that up to half of residents given appointments are not turning up.

NHS Grampian said since they began delivering the jag to all adults under the age of 50, they have seen an increase in the number of people not turning up.

The vaccine rollout, which began in December, has seen high uptake rates and the vast majority of those in priority groups have now had both doses.

NHS Highland

Health bosses in the Highlands said there has been a “higher uptake” of vaccine appointments, when compared to the attendance rates across Scotland.

An NHS Highland spokesman said: “We have generally experienced a higher uptake and attendance rate for vaccination of people in Highland compared to the National figure, but would encourage people to keep to their appointments or reschedule in advance. Every missed appointment is an opportunity lost.”

Now the Scottish Government has revealed the steps it is taking to ensure the under the 50s are going for their vaccines.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman stressed it is “really important” for people to attend their vaccine appointments.

She said: “It’s really important that people take up the offer to be vaccinated when they get an appointment – both for the first and second dose, as it offers protection against the virus – for yourself and others. If someone can’t attend their appointment, they can re-book to a more convenient time and each letter contains contact details for rearranging appointments.

“We’ve launched the Roll Up Your Sleeves campaign across TV, radio, and digital advertising channels to encourage those aged 18-49 to take up their vaccination appointment.

“We’re also working with community and faith groups to help spread the message of the importance of getting vaccinated.

“The campaign will continue to run into June, with the media channels being reviewed as the vaccination programme moves through the different age groups.

“We’re working with a range of stakeholders to ensure all adults in Scotland are offered a vaccination.

“Messages and delivery models are being tailored to ensure all parts of the Scottish population are able to take up the vaccine offer and the UK Government Hope vaccination campaign is also active in Scotland.

“Vaccination continues to be offered in line with JCVI advice, as part of a comprehensive public health approach that those who are most vulnerable are vaccinated and protected first. Supplies permitting, we still expect to offer a first dose to all adults in Scotland by the end of July.”

‘It is a good feeling to be helping with the pandemic’

Meanwhile, A retired GP helping to battle Covid-19 by vaccinating people in Aberdeen has giving an insight into her role.

Dot McMurray worked as a general practitioner in Rosemount and Bridge of Don but has since retired.

The 70-year-old is now based at P&J Live where she administers the different coronavirus vaccines to patients.

Dot hails from South Africa but has lived in the Granite City for more than 30 years.

She needed special training to become a vaccinator and says the role is “very enjoyable.”

Dot said: “It is great. There are quite a few GPs doing and we are paid a little for it. It is a good feeling to be helping with the pandemic.

“We all get shifts, a certain amount of hours to do and there is a uniform we have to wear.

“We also have to make sure the area we are working in is tidy. It is well run at Teca and the lead nurse is really good too.

“It is really nice to see the patients and they are relieved to be receiving the vaccine. It is very enjoyable.”

Dot added that during some of her shifts the queue at P&J Live can snake right around the car park and that she is pleased to be helpful during the pandemic.

“Sometimes the queue goes right around the car park but sometimes there is hardly anybody waiting – it just depends.

“Most people are just relieved to get the vaccine, but if anyone does react to it we have a very acute allergy set up to help them.

“It is nice to be able to do something to help during the pandemic.”