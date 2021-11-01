Wood strengthens leadership team with new appointment

Energy services company Wood has announced the appointment of Lesley Birse as its executive president of people & organisation (P&O).

She replaces Sue MacDonald who will retire at the end of the year, after a career that has included more than a decade with Wood.

Ms Birse takes on the new role having previously worked as president of Wood’s global operations business unit and has more than 20 years of HR experience.

Wood said she had shaped HR strategies to drive growth, championed diversity and inclusion campaigns, and played a key role in leading cultural change and transformation programmes with a focus on delivery.

Building on core strengths

Robin Watson, Wood chief executive, said: “Whether it’s the energy transition, evolving societal expectations or the speed of digitalisation, the world around us is changing faster than ever before.

“At Wood, our people strategy is central to how we respond to these trends, so I’m delighted to welcome Lesley into this new role.

“Attracting, engaging, developing and retaining talent will power our future success and enable us to build on core strengths while we continue to broaden and innovate.”

Future focused & competitive

Ms Birse said: “It is our people who find innovative solutions for our clients, who are unlocking solutions to some of the world’s most critical challenges and, ultimately, who will differentiate us in a complex, competitive market.

“It’s a privilege to step into this new role and shape a people strategy that ensures we are future-focused, digitally enabled and competitive, while at the same time creating a great place to work where our people can achieve their full potential.”

Mr Watson also expressed his thanks to Ms MacDonald for her “outstanding contribution” during her time in the role.

He said: “Her commitment and compassion have been a vital catalyst in leading our teams through the transformations we’ve undergone in recent years, and in bringing our organisation, culture and people together to shape the community we are today.”