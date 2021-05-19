Wanted: employers who want to get involved with Developing the Young Workforce

A body that links the skills needs of employers with the training aspirations of young people is seeking board members and a new chair.

Developing the Young Workforce North East Scotland (DYW NES) said its call for refreshed leadership comes at one of the most critical points in its history, as it leads efforts to overcome the impact of the pandemic on young people’s employability.

The group is is looking for a new chair and additional board members to help steer the organisation “as it embarks on one of the most significant periods of activity in its history”. All positions are voluntary.

The organisation, which is supported by the Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, was established six years ago to spearhead the Scottish Government’s youth employment strategy in the north-east.

The organisation was launched in the wake of a commission, which was chaired by Sir Ian Wood, whose aim was to build better relationships between industry, schools and colleges

The tenure of its current chair, Steve Petrie of Balfour Beatty, is coming to an end this month.

The new chair will responsible for overseeing and championing the implementation of the DYW national agenda and the Scottish Government’s response to the impact of Covid-19, the Young Persons Guarantee, at a local level. The successful applicant will work with the board and the DYW NES director to set the local strategy, provide ongoing support and direction.

Local employers are being invited to apply to join the DYW NES regional board. Currently vice-chaired by people from Shell and Skills Development Scotland, it has representation from a wide range of private sector employers and stakeholders.

Mary Holland, DYW NES director, said to group was looking to recruit a “broad range of sectors and skills”.

She said: “DYW is at the forefront of providing support to education providers and employers across Scotland and as we come to terms with the long-term impact of CV19 on the career prospects of our young people, having a broad range of sectors and skills around the table will be vital in allowing us to build a shared focus, enthusiasm and determination to work with our partners to deliver that pipeline of talent for the future.

“Deepening partnerships and collaboration will be critical to the future success of DYW NES so a good understanding of the regional economic development and government agenda is important for anyone interested in joining the board, as is a passion for the work that we do and a desire to actively help deliver it.

“Involvement with DYW is hugely rewarding and readying the workforce of the future is something businesses of all sectors need to be involved in so we are keen to hear from anyone who thinks they have a unique skills set to bring to the table.”

Nominations are open until May 28.

Anyone interested in finding out more should contact board member Judith Thorpe of Thorpe Molloy Recruitment at JThorpe@tmmrecruitment.com to request further information.