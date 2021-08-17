Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Business

UK joblessness continued recovery with slight lag in Scotland

By Erikka Askeland
17/08/2021, 7:45 am
File photo dated 17/02/16 of a Job Centre Plus in London. Britain's jobless rate has soared to its highest level for more than four years as official figures showed nearly 830,000 workers have been dropped from UK payrolls since the start of the pandemic. Issue date: Tuesday January 26, 2021. PA Photo. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed the unemployment rate reached 5% in the three months to November for the first time since early 2016 after another 202,000 people lost their jobs. See PA story ECONOMY Unemployment. Photo credit should read: Philip Toscano/PA Wire
File photo dated 17/02/16 of a Job Centre Plus in London. Britain's jobless rate has soared to its highest level for more than four years as official figures showed nearly 830,000 workers have been dropped from UK payrolls since the start of the pandemic. Issue date: Tuesday January 26, 2021. PA Photo. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed the unemployment rate reached 5% in the three months to November for the first time since early 2016 after another 202,000 people lost their jobs. See PA story ECONOMY Unemployment. Photo credit should read: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Both the number of people who have jobs and those without have improved in July in the UK as the economic recovery continued, new figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) most recent data on UK jobs show the labour market continuing to recover.

The number of payroll employees showed another monthly increase, up 182,000 to 28.9 million in July 2021. However, it remains 201,000 below pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic levels.

In the latest period, the three months to June 2021 across the UK, there was a quarterly increase in the employment rate of 0.3 percentage points, to 75.1%, and a decrease in the unemployment rate of 0.2 percentage points, to 4.7%. The economic inactivity rate is down 0.2 percentage points on the previous quarter, to 21.1%.

In Scotland, the employment rate edged lower – 0.1% down to 74.2% in the quarter compared to the previous three months. The unemployment rate improvement was also less than compared to the UK at – 0.1 percentage points, while Scotland’s economic activity rate also rose, up 0.2 percentage points to 22.4%.

ONS said the relaxation of many coronavirus restrictions, total hours worked increased on the quarter, however, it is still below pre-pandemic levels. The redundancy rate decreased on the quarter and has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Suren Thiru, the British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) head of economics, said the market for jobs was  “recovering strongly” as the boost to demand from the easing of restrictions helped drive higher payroll employment in July.

However he suggested the UK was not out of the woods yet and called on the government to extend training and support such as the Kickstart Scheme, which currently supports younger people, as well as ease restrictions on immigration to avoid unemployment “drift”.

He said: “Record vacancies confirm ongoing recruitment difficulties. Although the changes to self-isolation rules will help, with many firms facing a more deep-rooted squeeze on labour supply from the impact of Covid and Brexit, staff shortages may persistently weigh on economic activity.

“Although labour demand is currently robust, with firm’s finances still recovering from Covid and skills mismatches likely to limit the extent to which those seeking jobs after furlough can move into available roles, unemployment may still drift somewhat higher in the near term.

“Alongside rapid retraining opportunities, government should extend the Kickstart scheme into 2022 and expand it to enable older workers to gain new skills and experience. A more flexible immigration system is also needed to ensure that firms get access to the workers they need.”