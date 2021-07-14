Trinity Centre launches competition to encourage shoppers back to the city centre

A competition has been launched in a bid to drive more people back to city centre shops.

The Trinity Centre has brought in two promotional kiosks and two businesses will have the chance to win a couple of months rent free.

Linda Stewart, general manager, hopes it will help improve footfall for not only the shopping centre but businesses as a whole across the city.

She said: “We want to try and support businesses across Aberdeen in any way we can.

“So we decided to run the competition. We want to encourage more local people to come to the city centre and we hope this will give customers a stronger offering.

"This is something we hope will give someone's business a bit of a chance."

“This is something we hope will give someone’s business a bit of a chance.”

There are two available kiosks to rent on a 6-month basis and the prize will give one business the chance to win 2 months rent free – pay for four-months only over a six-month period.

The cost is normally £200 a week.

Each kiosk is 2m x 3m in size and features a counter, drawers, displays towers and a power supply.

All businesses have to do to enter is write about themselves in no more than 200 words saying what you they will be able to do with the space or why this would help their business.

It could be possible for more than one business per kiosk but it depends on the operators licensing rules.

Plan to encourage better footfall

Ms Stewart is well aware the impact Covid-19 has had on the centre.

She said: “When we first opened after lockdown the footfall went through the roof. Everybody had been locked away for ages and they just wanted to come out and shop.

People don’t want to come into the city centre because there’s a fear factor.”

"With Covid figures rising at the moment I think people are loosing confidence in shopping and just staying in their local area. People don't want to come into the city centre because there's a fear factor.

“They are scared but hopefully that’ll change in the next few weeks.”

The winner of the competition, run in association with Mall Solutions Europe, will be announced by Friday July 23 with the prize starting from August 2.

Entries must be emailed to arlene@mallsolutions.uk by July 21st.

An opening date is still to be announced for Poundland which is set to open in the Trinity Centre.

Its new premises will be the site of the former Waterstones shop.