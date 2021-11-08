The cHeRries Awards: entries now open for Scotland’s glittering HR event of the year

People are the lifeblood of any organisation and those who support their training, recruitment and skills development are more important now than ever.

This year the cHeRries Awards in association with Mattioli Woods will be bigger and better than ever.

Enter now

Entries for the 2022 awards open from today and close at midnight on Sunday 5th December.

The awards recognise excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday 24th March, 2022, at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

Following the success of the virtual conference in February 2021, The cHeRries will also feature a live conference in association with Mattioli Woods on the same day, Thursday 24th March, 2022, at P&J Live.

More details will be announced soon and places can booked now at www.cherriesconference.co.uk.

Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution

The awards will have 10 award categories this year, including the Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Mattioli Woods. This award is selected by the panel of judges and announced at the award ceremony.

The other nine award categories are open to individuals, teams and organisations to enter themselves or be nominated for the award.

Wendy Atkinson, business development manager at Mattioli Woods, said: “Sponsoring The cHeRries Awards is an honour that Mattioli Woods is delighted to continue, ensuring that recognition is received by those providing exceptional HR service within their community.

“I know that the in-person event is one to look forward to and I am excited to finally meet last year’s Top cHeRries Award for Outstanding Contribution winner, Roger Hunt.”

Full list of award categories is below, and you can find a full list of criteria on the awards website.

Excellent HR Manager, sponsored by activpayroll

David Deacon, chief people officer at activpayroll, said: “The passion and excellence of HR professionals in the north east show through their work continues to amaze us and make it a privilege for activpayroll to once again be sponsoring the ‘Excellent HR Manager’ award for 2022.”

Exceptional Wellbeing in the Workplace, sponsored by Lindsay & Lang

Fiona Lindsay, director of Lindsay & Lang said: “We are proud to support the ‘Exceptional Wellbeing’ category at The cHeRries Awards for the second time.

“Wellbeing in the workplace is now more important than ever as we begin to reconnect with our staff and colleagues after a challenging and unprecedented time. Engaging the workforce and prioritising wellbeing is critical in creating and shaping a positive workplace culture where staff feel motivated and valued.

“This award recognises some of the businesses who are taking steps toward making this happen, and we are excited to see companies from all over Scotland submitting their entries for this prestigious award.”

Exemplary Employer of Choice, sponsored by University of Aberdeen

Professor Norman Hutchison, director of external engagement, University of Aberdeen Business School, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring Exemplary Employer of Choice for the third year running at The cHeRries Awards 2022.

“This year employers have been adapting to the new ‘normal’.

“Organisations have implemented changes to enable their teams to adopt flexible working and introduced innovative ways to remain employer focused.

“People should be at the heart of any great business, and we are pleased to continue to support excellent HR practice.”

Outstanding HR Director, sponsored by Wood

Catherine Liebnitz, vice president, people & organisation for Wood said: “With all the change and disruption that continues to impact the way we live and work, Wood is incredibly proud to support the cHeRries awards so we can play our part in recognising the talented HR teams and leaders across Scotland and the essential role they are playing in ensuring resilient, successful businesses in a time like no other.”

There is a new award this year the Local HeRo Award, which recognises someone in the field of HR who, out with their day to day job, continually commits their time and efforts to volunteering, fundraising or otherwise supporting good causes in their community.

Other categories include: Fantastic HR Advisor, Rising Star Award, Terrific Team of the Year and Tremendous Learning and Development

The awards are free to enter. For more information or to start your application visit www.cherriesawards.com.