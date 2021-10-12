Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stewart Milne Group puts ‘for sale’ sign on fast growing timber frame business

By Kelly Wilson
12/10/2021, 12:01 am
Stewart Milne Timber Systems has been put on the market

Stewart Milne Group (SMG) has put its £100million timber frame business up for sale to focus on booming residential markets in Scotland and North West England.

The company said it was putting Stewart Milne Timber Systems (SMTS) up for a sale at a time when the market is “set to grow exponentially”, offering a “compelling investment proposition”. This will enable the group to prioritise on its core business of building homes instead.

SMTS has a £100m turnover and employs 400 people with around a 20% share of the UK market.

Alex Goodfellow, SMG managing director – strategic development, who is leading the sale process, said: “With the scale of the opportunity in the growing timber frame market, SMTS presents a highly compelling investment proposition.

We anticipate attracting a high level of interest from potential buyers who will invest in order to capitalise on that opportunity.”

Alex Goodfellow, Stewart Milne Group managing director

SMTS “stellar” growth

The company said demand for timber frame has been rising rapidly and its use is anticipated to double in the next five years to meet government housing targets. Home construction using timber frames instead of brick is considered both more cost effective and sustainable as the UK seeks to build 300,000 new homes per year.

SMTS has experienced “stellar” growth in the last five years with a current order book of close to £300m, SMG said.

SMG has been investing in SMTS product and capacity at its factories in Aberdeen and Witney to keep up with the extremely strong demand.

Increased volumes have led to the creation of a third production facility in central Scotland.

Focus on housing market

Stuart MacGregor, SMG chief executive, added: “To keep pace with demand, it’s clear that further investment in production capacity in both Scotland and England will be required.

“As a privately run, independent company, we need to prioritise where we invest in the future.

“Since reopening last summer, after the initial Covid lockdown, we’ve seen record levels of activity in the UK housing sector.

Stewart Milne Group chief executive Stuart MacGregor.
The buoyancy of the current homes market post-Covid means land prices are increasing rapidly, Mr MacGregor said.

He added: “We have therefore chosen to divest our successful timber systems business and will focus on increasing investment in additional sites for Stewart Milne Homes.

“Using our considerable land buying experience to take advantage of the development opportunities, we will invest in land in the short term and concentrate on growing our homes business in the longer term” he added.

Covid impacted profits

In August SMG, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, announced pre-tax losses of £71.5 million during the Covid-impacted year to October 31 2020.

Turnover of £269.7m effectively reflected fewer than eight months of “normal” trading, with operations halting for more than four months during the first pandemic lockdown. Ongoing coronavirus restrictions limited progress – and profits – during the rest of the year.

SMG’s full-year figures for 2019-20 follow a 16-month trading period as the group transitioned to a new financial calendar. Pre-tax profits and turnover for July 2018 to October 2019 came in at £48.5m and £379m respectively.

Operating profits for the latest period totalled nearly £800,000, compared with £7.2m in the previous 16 months.

SMTS reported turnover of £65m for 2019-20, down from a like-for-like 12 month comparison of £95m in 2019, as a direct result of the shut-down of sites and factories during lockdown.