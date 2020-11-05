SPONSORED: Planning for the future with McKnight Associates

As Aberdeen businessman Steven McKnight celebrates 25 years of working in financial services and wealth management, he’s also looking to the future.

He first joined St. James’s Place Wealth Management in 1995, becoming a Principal Partner Practice with the reputable organisation in 2011.

With a shared focus on charity (the St. James’s Place Charitable Foundation recently passed £100million of fund raising, while Steven’s personal charity work involves co-founding the Dennis Law Legacy Trust), it’s proved to be a great success.

Now after working with the organisation and growing his own business, Steven is focused on giving back and helping others forward their career.

Last year, he launched McKnight Associates Wealth Management with a new logo. But whilst the refreshed brand may be new, the relationships with his fellow Financial Consultants and partners have been long in the making.

“If anyone’s going to be looking after my clients or building their own Practice with me, I need to know the kind of person they are, so for me it’s quite important that I know who we’re dealing with and who they are,” says Steven McKnight.

He’s worked closely with the practice’s three Financial Consultants over many years – Gary MacFarlane, Zyg Krukowski and Sean Mills – and together they’re looking forward to continuing to develop McKnight Associates Wealth Management.

Crucially, these trusted team relationships means that, as well as ensuring longevity for his business, Steven can also provide succession for clients.

With clients more concerned about inter-generational planning than ever before, it’s a great offering.

Steven explains: “Probably even 15 years ago you would never really talk about the next generation – clients were quite insular about their affairs. Now it’s about helping their children get on the property ladder and how we can help the kids, because it’s so difficult for youngsters now.”

He’s built relationships with clients over many years and now they can rest easy knowing that, whenever Steven’s retirement comes, they and their kids will be handed over to a trusted succession adviser from McKnight Associates.

Elsewhere, Steven has been future-proofing the business over the past year by buying and extensively renovating his office building, creating a welcoming and socially distanced environment for clients and employees.

He’s also looking to see more women join the financial services industry and hopes to find a female adviser to join the team soon.

Meanwhile, a “gamechanging” and unique Financial Education programme for businesses is another key component for the future of McKnight Associates.

With 25 years of success to draw on, and a plan of action, there’s no doubt that McKnight Associates will continue to grow and cement its place in Aberdeen.

You can find out more and keep up-to-date with the brand’s latest news here.

The Partner Practice is an Appointed Representative of and represents only St. James’s Place Wealth Management plc (which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority) for the purpose of advising solely on the group’s wealth management products and services, more details of which are set out on the group’s website www.sjp.co.uk/products. The ‘St. James’s Place Partnership’ and the titles ‘Partner’ and ‘Partner Practice’ are marketing terms used to describe St. James’s Place representatives.