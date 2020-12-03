SPONSORED: How Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce can help your business

Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s raison d’être is to support businesses to be better today while helping create the economic conditions for the future success of its region.

In a nutshell, the Chamber can cut your costs of doing business and provide hands-on support to help you to grow.

Big words? Here’s how it does it.

The organisation brings businesses together to do business. Across the network, membership comprises 70,000+ companies with 5.8 million employees covering every sector, size and location around the UK.

Members are connected through events and communications programmes, to provide peer learning, raise company profiles and support business development.

The Chamber provides practical support to enable you to trade overseas and develop your import/export activities and markets. It helped get more than £20bn of exports safely to 199 countries around the globe last year, with more than £665m of those handled in the Aberdeen city region.

It can also help you increase staff productivity and performance through a range of training courses – over 30,000 delegates learned new skills last year across the network.

Fully independent of but with a direct line into government at all levels, the Chamber’s lobbying and campaigns create the policies and conditions to help businesses succeed, while its research and insight services can help inform your future plans.

All in all, it likes to get things done and make a positive difference.

Isn’t it time to find out what Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce can do for your business?

Call 01224 343900 to speak to a member of the team, or click here to see what members have to say about the organisation.