SPONSORED: Find out why Peterson could offer the next step in your energy career

If you are looking to make a change in your career, you need to be at this north-east energy company’s upcoming open day.

Peterson Energy Logistics is experiencing growth across their Aberdeen operations and to meet this extra need is looking for people to fill new roles, including: LGV driver, base operative, banksman and shipping/logistic controller, among others.

To find out more, drop into the open day at Nautilus House, 35 Waterloo Quay, Aberdeen on Saturday, June 15, between 9am and 12noon.

And current base operative Francis McCarthy has explained his work and why he likes working for the company.

Q. What is your job title and give us a basic description of your role?

My job title is Base Op short for base operative. My main role is Banksman/Slinger, which supports cargo preparation and general labouring in and around the quayside – it can also include forklift driving if you have a licence. Mainly I’m in the Banksman role which means I am responsible for the safety of everyone working in the area of work, be it loading or discharging cargo onto the quayside or boats.

It’s essential that you are always in clear view of everyone involved including the slinger, forklift drivers, tug drivers and crane operator – as a Banksman you must always give clear hand signals to the forklift driver, tug drivers and crane driver. If you cannot see your crane driver you must give clear instruction by radio.

We carry out the final checks on cargo before it goes offshore, this can include high value and hazardous material therefore you must conduct ten point checks.

At Peterson we have a strong safety culture and if something doesn’t look right it’s probably NOT and we are all empowered to STOP THE JOB and reassess the situation.

Q. What is your favourite part of your job?

My favourite part of the job is the people I work with throughout Peterson. I like communicating with all the people I meet working on the boats and I get the opportunity to meet people from all walks of life who are mostly good fun.

I enjoy all aspects of my job especially the challenge of abnormal lifts where everyone works as a team and communicates well. I like keeping busy and there is always something needing done and plenty of variety in this role.

Q. What advice would you give to anyone looking at this industry for their career?

I wish I got into this industry long before I did and I believe there are still many good years left in the oil industry. My advice is simple – make yourself available to learn new skills, be honest, work hard, be safe, take pride in everything you do and the doors will open.

Q. What opportunities are there within Peterson for someone interested?

Hard work, a safe and good attitude to work are always recognised at Peterson. Peterson like to train and promote from within and they will give you all the support and encouragement you need. In my experience, even if you don’t feel you have the qualifications required to take the next step in your career with Peterson they will do all they can to provide the right person the training they need so it’s all down to the individual.

Q. Eight reasons I’m happy at work?

My colleagues, shift rota, meeting new people, mentoring green hats (new recruits), daily challenges, job security and stability, opportunities and a GREAT CHRISTMAS PARTY!