Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Business

Scotmid warns of cost and supply chain challenges as it reports £8m sales rise

By Stan Arnaud
21/09/2021, 5:00 pm
Scotmid operates around 200 stores.
Scotmid operates around 200 stores.

Scotland’s largest independent co-operative, Scotmid, has warned rising costs and supply chain disruption are among the “major challenges” it faces, after announcing strong half-year results.

Sales at the company, which runs convenience stores across the north and north-east, jumped by £8.1million to £205m in the six months to the end of July, compared to the same period in 2020.

And the business, which also owns the Semichem chain, funeral homes and an extensive property portfolio, said it had made trading profits of £3.1m during the six months, as it did in the first half of last year.

Challenges ahead

But, chief executive, John Brodie, said:  “Although our interim result demonstrates the society’s ability to adapt and respond as new trading patterns emerged, there will continue to be major challenges to face, such as rising costs, the widespread disruption of supply chains and uncertainty of the impact once all the Covid trading constraints have fallen away.”

He added that the business would “continue to be flexible, focus on matters under our control, adapt our planning accordingly and continue to focus on our core purpose of serving our communities and improving people’s everyday lives.”

Scotmid chief executive, John Brodie.

Mr Brodie said caution was required in comparing Scotmid’s latest interim results with those from the same spell last year, which had reflected the impact of the first Covid lockdown, including panic buying, closed Semichem stores and extra costs.

“However, encouragingly, our result is positive compared to the last pre-crisis interim result in 2019,” he added.

With a workforce of around 4,000, Scotmid runs 200 convenience stores 70 Semichems and 17 funeral homes and it owns approximately 500 investment properties.

Mr Brodie continued: “The crisis has resulted in an increase in local shopping for Scotmid’s food convenience stores.

“As the pandemic carried on into 2021, this local shopping benefit reduced progressively, with no repeat of the panic buying experienced in spring 2020.

Pressure on staffing

“But once again, thanks to the dedication of colleagues, we kept all stores trading normal hours despite severe pressure on staffing due to track and trace.

“Our food stores also experienced the widespread disruption in the UK-wide supply chain from driver shortages but responded positively with the support of local suppliers and the Semichem distribution network to supplement the national co-op network.”

He added:  “With the hospitality sector now back and trading, the society has seen some trading patterns moving back towards their pre-Covid position.”

The Scotmid store in Drumnadrochit, by Loch Ness.

Earlier this year Scotmid announced it was permanently closing up to 22 Semichem shops, including those in Buckie, Fort William and Wick.

Mr Brodie said the remaining stores had “maximised the sales opportunity available,” although high street footfall had not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The company conducted fewer funerals this year than it did at the peak of the Covid crisis in 2020.

Mr Brodie also said he was proud of Scotmid’s members, staff and customers, who had raised £120,000 to support children’s hospices across Scotland.