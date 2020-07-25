Schlumberger cutting fifth of global workforce amid huge financial losses

Schlumberger delivered another crushing blow to the oil and gas industry today by announcing it was cutting around a fifth of its workforce.

The Houston-headquartered firm is axing more than 21,000 jobs, with a total of around £783 million being set aside for severance costs.

A spokeswoman for Schlumberger refused to say how many roles were affected in the north-east, where the oilfield services giant is understood to employ hundreds of people.

She said around 18,000 of the 21,000 positions were removed by the end of June.

Trade union boss Jake Molloy described the news as “devastating” and said there would “inevitably” be an impact on Aberdeen.

