Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic betting on north-east ‘carbon sucking’ plant to offset emissions

British billionaire Richard Branson’s airline, Virgin Atlantic, has signed up to use a technology that will suck carbon-dioxide directly from the north-east sky before locking it away.

The company has become the first aviation industry partner for the direct air capture (DAC) facility being created by Storegga alongside technical partner Carbon Engineering – whose backers include Bill Gates.

The partners have started preliminary engineering and design of the proposed plant, which would be located in the vicinity of the St Fergus gas terminal near Peterhead.

It is hoped that the DAC plant will be up and running by 2026 and capable of sequestering one million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually.

