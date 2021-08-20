Renewable energy: Could £1.5bn windfall be heading Scotland’s way?

A new industry report estimates that the creation of a “cluster” of ports to develop floating offshore wind could deliver £1.5 billion to the economy in Scotland.

The assessment, commissioned by the Scottish Government and the Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council, has been led by professor Sir Jim McDonald, principal of Strathclyde University.

The document points to the need for strategic investments to prepare for increased floating wind capacity off Scotland’s shores.

Investing in assembly could boost gross value added to the economy by £1.5bn up to 2050, it estimates, while fabrication could bring between £1.5bn – £4.5bn, it states.

