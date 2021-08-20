Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Renewable energy: Could £1.5bn windfall be heading Scotland’s way?

By Allister Thomas
20/08/2021, 8:35 am Updated: 20/08/2021, 8:47 am
A new industry report estimates that the creation of a “cluster” of ports to develop floating offshore wind could deliver £1.5 billion to the economy in Scotland.

The assessment, commissioned by the Scottish Government and the Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council, has been led by professor Sir Jim McDonald, principal of Strathclyde University.

The document points to the need for strategic investments to prepare for increased floating wind capacity off Scotland’s shores.

Investing in assembly could boost gross value added to the economy by £1.5bn up to 2050, it estimates, while fabrication could bring between £1.5bn – £4.5bn, it states.

