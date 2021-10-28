Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raft of promotions at KPMG in Aberdeen

By Erikka Askeland
28/10/2021, 5:00 pm
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. KPMG UK has promoted 21 colleagues in its Aberdeen office including Gillian McGillivray who is now head of HR for the UK tax and legal practice. Picture shows; New KPMG directors - from left to right, Harvard Lee, Gordon Gray, Catriona Donald, James Lucas, Susan Thom, Steven Lindsay. Aberdeen. Supplied by KPMG Date; 22/10/2021

Big four accounting firm KPMG UK has promoted 21 colleagues in its Aberdeen office, including Gillian McGillivray who is now head of HR for the group’s UK tax and legal practice.

The job role boost mirrors areas of growth for the business and reflect investments which are supported by demand from the firm’s clients across all of KPMG’s service lines including audit, tax and deal advisory.

Jen Webster and Riyaz Mohammed are both now senior managers in audit, while Debbie Hutcheon and Michael Smith have been promoted to senior managers in tax.

Elsewhere eight colleagues have been promoted to manager in audit and deal advisory and eight are now assistant managers in audit, tax and deal advisory.

Martin Findlay, senior partner for KPMG in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson

Martin Findlay, office senior partner of KPMG UK in Aberdeen, said the round of promotions was significant considering the difficulties of the past 18 months during lockdown.

“Our clients rely on our talented and experienced people to support them through the different challenges they face,” he said. ” I am proud of all 21 colleagues who were elevated to promoted posts in October 2021.

“This round of promotions is particularly significant for the Aberdeen office, following a hard year of lockdown challenges, and is testament to the hard work and diligence of all our colleagues.

“We have successfully guided clients through a difficult business period and enabled them to meet the challenges of a global pandemic, whilst still growing, adapting and ensuring they meet their compliance obligations.”

Mr Findlay added the KPMG workforce were currently working on a hybrid basis – working both from home and their offices in Marishal Square where they moved last year.

He said: “We look forward to a period of greater stability and growth as we emerge from the pandemic, and to all colleagues being able to fulfil their potential in the new and exciting world of hybrid working from our new base in Marischal Square.

“We pride ourselves on our ability to create an environment which encourages our people to advance their careers and continuously learn.”

KPMG UK has made a range of senior promotions nationally, with over 1,700 colleagues promoted on 1 October – the start of the firm’s new financial year.

Across Scotland twelve new directors, and a total of 98 people have been promoted by the professional services firm, which employs more than 1,000 people across its offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.