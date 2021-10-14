Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Business

PR firm Muckle Media opens office in Granite City

By Kelly Wilson
14/10/2021, 6:00 am
L-R Jess Murphy, managing director Nathalie Agnew & Claire Emslie. Unknown. Supplied by Muckle Media Date; Unknown

Public relations agency Muckle Media has opened its first office in Aberdeen.

Based at Neospace, the firm will be jointly led by senior account manager, Jess Murphy and studio manager and designer, Claire Emslie who will work alongside the existing Scottish team to grow the north-east business.

Alongside launching in the Granite city, Muckle Media is also introducing two new offerings, with the creation of a design studio led by Ms Emslie and a new practice dedicated to Cop26 communications in the run up and following UN climate change conference which takes place in Glasgow later this month.

Muckle Media, which also has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness, has experienced a period of growth the past twelve months, doubling the size of its team to 16 and revenue is also reported to be up on pre-Covid levels.

Expansion into Aberdeen

Ms Murphy joins the agency from her recent role as PR and communications manager at Aberdeen Inspired, the city centre business improvement district (BID).

She said she was joining Muckle Media “during a hugely exciting period of growth”.

She added: “I’ve been following the company for a number of years and admired their creative campaigns, ambition and team ethos.

“As the north-east continues to work through the recovery phase, promoting your business and its offering in the right way has never been more important and Muckle is well placed to deliver that.”

Ms Emslie, who ran her own online design business and former communications coordinator for drilling and engineering contractor KCA Deutag, said: “I am looking forward to being part of this significant growth period for Muckle Media as it expands into Aberdeen.

“I believe clear communications, supported by strong visual elements helps
organisations stand out and reach their potential, so I’m thrilled to take on the challenge of launching a new design offering, and developing the studio to build out the capacities in this area.”