Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Business

Oil Plus picks up trio of global contracts worth £1.5m

By Erikka Askeland
03/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Mark Cavanagh. Handout pic from Big Partnership.

An oil and gas consultancy owned by a well known north-east entrepreneur has secured a number of international contract awards totalling more than £1.5million in the first half of this year.

Oil Plus, acquired by Mark Cavanagh in 2017, said the deals meant the company was on track to increase its revenues by 50% and meet its £4.75m growth target by 2023.

Mr Cavanagh bought the Berkshire-based firm for an undisclosed fee from a division of global industrial giant Smiths Group.

The Newbury (Berkshire, UK) headquartered business, which also has an office in Aberdeen, has signed deals including a 12-month production chemistry agreement with a North Sea FPSO operator worth a seven-figure sum, a chemical testing project for Vedanta (Cairn India) in India, and a water injectivity study for SNEPCO, the operating arm of Shell in Nigeria.

Despite the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the global process and production oilfield solutions company said it ended last year with an order book worth over £3.2m, and with its operating profits up by 23%.

Oil Plus has been providing produced water treatment, injection and production chemistry solutions to the global oil and gas sector for more than 40 years.

Bumps in the road

Clarke Shepherd, the company’s global business development director said: “Like most businesses, the Covid pandemic coupled with the uncertain oil price caused several bumps in the road last year.

“We took prudent measures to maintain our competitive edge and ensure we were able to continue supporting our clients around the world with the same high standard of reliable services they are accustomed to.

“At the same time, we maintained a tight control on our overheads in line with the size of our business and as a result, we’ve started the 2021 fiscal year in a more robust position, with a number of new strategically significant contracts secured.

“Based on the recent trio of contract awards in the North Sea, India and Africa and a steady pipeline of further new business on the horizon, we are confident that our instantly scalable team and further organic growth will support our target being achieved by the end of 2023.”

New recruits

Work is also well underway on two work scopes Oil Plus secured last year in Libya, including a produced water re-injection study for Zueitina Oil Company (ZOC).

 Scott Binnie, technical manager, Oil Plus. 

In the last few months, the firm has added another 10 personnel to its 46-strong workforce in the UK, including Scott Binnie as technical manager based in Newbury.

Mr Binnie has extensive experience in managing complex high value campaigns and has been providing project and process engineering support to Oil Plus as a consultant since 2019.

In this permanent position, he will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the team’s technical delivery in line with operational growth, and also oversee governance across all the technical functions in the company.