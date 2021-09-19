North East Now – Physiotherapy clinic becomes icpc Health

An Aberdeenshire-based private physiotherapy and health & wellbeing clinic is ringing the changes.

Established in 1999, Inverurie Chartered Physiotherapy Clinic has rebranded as icpc Health.

As well as changing the name the business has also upgraded its website, with a new booking system and online consultations available.

The Kintore-based practice offers a wide range of services, including

physiotherapy, podiatry, massage therapy, dietetics and pilates.

Recent additions include pelvic health physiotherapy, led by director Alison

Middleton, and minor surgery for foot and nail conditions headed by Kevin Cole and Ros Riungu, both of whom are podiatrists and directors.

Mr Cole said: “When we first opened in 1999 we offered exclusively physiotherapy services, but as patients’ needs evolved we expanded into other specialities and areas of wellbeing.

“The name no longer fitted for our top-to-toe approach, and icpc Health says much more about what we do for our patients and clients now.”

Virtual appointments and classes the way forward

After starting Covid-safe online consultations during the pandemic, the 20-strong team has decided to continue virtual appointments and classes, alongside face-to-face appointments and classes.

This is to make the practice’s services more accessible to those who might otherwise be unable to attend.

Ms Middleton said: “Just as we are dedicated to improving the quality of our health services, we strive to improve access to them.”

Practice manager Amanda Barclay-Black added: “We continually work to improve the service we provide our patients, some of whom have been with us for decades.

“We may have a new name and a new booking process, but our mission to deliver first-class healthcare remains unchanged – as does our phone number.”

Ms Barclay-Black has shown her support for the North East Now campaign, which has made it easy for people to support local firms from a wide range of industries during the pandemic.

The initiative is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

“I like the idea of a one stop shop, particularly around finding what’s on and places to eat in Aberdeen.,” Ms Barclay-Black said, adding:”It’s particularly helpful if you are looking for specific services.”

For further information on icpc Health, visit www.icpchealth.com

To find out more about North-East Now, visit www.northeastnow.scot