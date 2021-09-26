Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North East Now – Long-established Aberdeen store opens in Banchory

By Kelly Wilson
26/09/2021, 5:00 pm
L-R Sophie Bultitude & Rosemary Michie. Supplied by Juma Photography
For more than 40 years shoppers in the west end of Aberdeen have enjoyed  Country Ways – now the owners have expanded the business with the opening of a new store in Banchory.

It’s a little-known fact that lifestyle and equestrian specialist Country Ways actually started as a pharmacy, part of Charles Michie’s business on Powis Terrace in Kittybrewster, Aberdeen.

Brothers John and Charles Michie realised the north-east was starting to see the economic benefits of the oil and gas industry, which brought with it the interest and means for people to ride and own horses.

So, seeing a gap in the market, they opened The Aberdeen Tack Room.

Country Ways launched decades ago

With the equestrian department continuing to go from strength-to-strength, the Michie brothers decided to close The Aberdeen Tack Room and launch a new store, Country Ways, on the corner of Great Western Road and Holburn Street.

Forty-three years later, the Michie family have now opened Country Ways 2 in the Royal Deeside town of Banchory.

Country Ways 2 in Banchory. Supplied by Juma Photography

The stores are run by Charles’ daughter, Rosemary, and her team.

Ms Michie said: “We’re very excited with this new phase of the business that we are entering.

“Despite very challenging times for the retail sector recently, we remain passionate about the high street and the communities we serve.

“Our team have worked flat out this past year to adapt to the changing needs and shopping habits of customers during the pandemic.

“This included opening an out-of-town Christmas pop-up shop, a complete overhaul of our website and in-store IT system to make it easier to shop online with us.

“It’s been quite a year and culminating in opening a new store is something really special indeed.”

Range of brands available

The new store stocks brands including Fairfax, Barbour and Dubarry, and offers shoppers a selection of country and equestrian clothing, footwear
and accessories.

There is also a dedicated room with dog apparel, treats and training equipment.

Country Ways manager Sophie Bultitude said “After the 18 months we’ve all had it’s great to have the store back open, and servicing customers old and new.

“The new store has been a very exciting project for the whole team – it was
Banchory’s worst-kept secret.

“The expansion has opened us up to new markets, customers, and communities with
endless opportunities.

“I can’t wait to see what the future brings.”

The opening has also been welcomed by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick.

Mr Borthwick said: “I’m delighted to see such a well-kent business as Country Ways investing in a second store in Banchory more than 40 years after their first outlet opened in Aberdeen.

“This is another sign that the economic outlook for our fantastic region
remains positive”.

Ms Michie has shown her support for the North East Now campaign, which has made it easy for people to support local firms from a wide range of industries during the pandemic.

The initiative is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

She said: “I’m a big supporter of the North East Now initiative.

“The website is an easy-to-use and comprehensive hub for all things going in Aberdeenshire.

“From promoting food and drink venues, to places to visit and shop –
there has never been a greater need to help businesses connect with the
local community and those visiting from further afield.

“I would recommend any local businesses to get in touch with the North East team
to get your story out there.”

For further information on Country Ways, visit www.countryways.com

To find out more about North-East Now, visit www.northeastnow.scot