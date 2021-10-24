Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North East Now – Andrew Scott Dental Care to expand and create new jobs

By Kelly Wilson
24/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Andrew Scott owner of Andrew Scott Dental Care

Aberdeen-based Andrew Scott Dental Care is expanding its business after investing to make its premises safer.

Owner Andrew Scott is now looking to open his third surgery within the Victoria Street practice leading to four new jobs being created.

He is looking to hire a new associate dentist as well as a dental hygienist and nursing staff.

Mr Scott first opened the door to his business in January 2018 and since then has continued to grow.

Andrew Scott Dental Care in Victoria Street Aberdeen.

The 46-year-old said: “Since opening we have been able to offer patients good appointment availability as well as a very wide range of dental treatments.

“We aim to provide a exceptional dental service.

“We are very lucky to have such lovely patients visiting our practice. Our patients are always so happy and friendly and often show their appreciation for all of our team that it makes it a pleasure to come to work.

“Due to our increasing patient base we are installing a third surgery to meet with the need for greater appointment availability.

“We are looking to take on a new associate dentist as well as a new dental hygienist and dental nursing staff.

“This expansion will allow us to ensure that patients are able to be seen quickly for dental treatment as well as expanding our range of services.”

When Covid-19 came along changes and adaptions had to me made to keep up the same level of service Mr Scott prides himself on.

He said: “During the first lockdown we installed additional ventilation and invested in air cleaning units which use UVC light to kill viruses and bacterial in the air.

“By making significant adaptions and investment we were able to reopen in July 2020 and have been able to provide a high level of dental service ever since.

“The investment and adaptions we have made have been very successful with patients being very appreciative for the level of service that we have been able to offer throughout the pandemic.”

Mr Scott has shown his support for the North East Now campaign, which has made it easy for people to support local firms from a wide range of industries during the pandemic.

The initiative is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

He said: “I find it is hard to find local information in one place and I am often looking for things to do, places to go shops, restaurants however, they seem to be listed in lots of different places and often hard to navigate.

“I love the look of the website. It is on trend and easy to navigate.”

For further information on Andrew Scott Dental Care visit www.andrewscottdental.co.uk

To find out more about North-East Now, visit www.northeastnow.scot

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot