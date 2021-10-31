North-east media and marketing companies hail new business wins

Digital media production company, Signal, and sales and marketing consultancy, Doqaru, have both announced “significant” recent contract wins.

Aberdeen-based Signal said it has secured contracts worth over over £150,000 following the company’s busiest six months in business. It said overall business has trebled this financial year.

The company said it had completed over 40 unique films for new and existing clients, with filming taking place across three continents and Scotland. Companies it has worked for recently include Vysus Group, Shell, ORE Catapult and Equinor UK.

As part of a rebrand strategy, client Vysus Group awarded Signal the production of a series of 13 films that combined interviews and animated graphics, delivered by senior staff around the globe.

Jamie Baikie, Signal managing director, said the team were able to keep the business going throughout the various lockdowns and are now reaping the benefits, despite the downturn in the early months of the pandemic.

He said: “By January 2021, we started to see some enquiries returning and by March 2021 we were very busy. By the summer, the number of projects had increased to the point where we needed to hire a new member of staff.”

A decade of business

This year marks signal’s 10th year in business and, to mark the occasion, the company has lent its support to Aberdeen-based charitable fund, supPORT-all. The initiative is part of Aberdeen Harbour Board’s new £30,000 community support programme for charities and groups undertaking work local to the port.

Mr Baikie said: “We are delighted to have secured a host of new clients this year as well as continuing to support our global clients as their preferred supplier for their video and animation production services.”

He added the Signal team remain optimistic about what the future holds: “After such a challenging and unpredictable 18 months, we are delighted that the outlook is looking healthy for the remainder of 2021 and beyond.”

Doqaru has also announced a five figure client contract with International Real Estate Partners (IREP), assisting them in aligning their sales and marketing activities.

IREP, headquartered in Dubai, aim to transform the business operations of international companies through technology, big data and expert knowledge.

Doqaru said the contract has enabled them to make permanent a member of staff who had been supported by the UK government’s kickstart scheme and expect to create two further jobs over the next 12 months.

The initial contract is for 12 months with opportunity to extend it further.

Fiona Feldermann, head of sales and marketing at IREP, said: “I’m familiar with the work Doqaru do as I’ve been working with them for a few years, and I’ve always been delighted with their results.

“Their focus is strategic and does not avoid delivering on set objectives measured by clearly defined KPIs. This analytical approach ensures that IREP will meet its key sales and marketing objectives as we look to expand on our growth.”

This win comes after several international wins in Germany and the US, Doqaru said.

Exciting new prospects

Sarah Downs, co-founding director of Doqaru said: “This international contract with IREP brings Doqaru into the facilities management and real estate marketplace. This is new and exciting for us.”

In June, Ms Downs was appointed as chair of the Aberdeen branch of the Institute of Directors (IoD).

Yekemi Otaru, the firm’s fellow co-founding director, more recently started her role as chancellor-elect at the University of West Scotland (UWS) at the beginning of September.

“There’s a lot to look forward to,” said Ms Otaru. “We’ve manoeuvred through one of the most difficult times for business and have recorded an increase of 78% in revenue compared to this time last year.

“We’ve hired new staff in this time, acquired new clients and we continue to thrive. Overall, it’s a very exciting time for Doqaru.”