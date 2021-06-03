Mackie’s secures a cool deal to supply ice cream to National Trust for Scotland sites

Mackie’s of Scotland has landed a deal to become the official ice cream supplier to at least 29 National Trust for Scotland (NTS) venues this summer.

The family-owned Aberdeenshire brand estimates that – visitor guidelines permitting – it will ship up to 60,000 litres if the cold treats to the famous sites this summer, with visitors enjoying more than 250,000 scoops.

Venues which have facilities for eating in or carry out cones and mini-tubs of ice cream that will stock the ice cream include Crathes Castle, Culzean Castle and Country Park, Glencoe National Nature Reserve and Glenfinnan Monument.

Ice cream sales hit by lockdown

It is a major boost to Mackie’s foodservice business, which was hit as cafes, theatres, restaurants and attractions closed for much of the last year.

Graham Park, food services manager at the firm, said: “This is a big positive step for us as a business – and after a year that has devastated foodservice – we’re thrilled to have secured this partnership.

“We hope that guidelines will be able to continue easing and the public will be able to get out to safely support all National Trust for Scotland places in great numbers.

“The sites will stock a range of ice creams, made on the family farm near Inverurie, either serving scoops from large ‘Napoli’ tubs or mini tubs in a range of our most popular flavours.”

The National Trust for Scotland is the conservation charity that over 90 years has saved, maintained and shared many of the country’s most loved places, rich with history, heritage, nature and culture.

Visitors set return to Scotland heritage sites

Bart Bukowski, head of catering services at the National Trust for Scotland said: “As people begin to return to the places they love, we’re pleased to have a tasty treat to make this all the sweeter. We’re very pleased to be working with an established Scottish company to provide a great product with quality and sustainability in mind.”

Mackie’s of Scotland produces the ice cream at its Aberdeenshire farm and distributes to the UK and worldwide.

The fourth generation family farm, Westertown is powered by renewable energy and started producing ice cream in 1986 and still produces it using milk and dairy from its own herd.