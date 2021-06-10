Luxury Aberdeen kitchen showroom acquired by Fife timber giant

A luxury kitchen retailer in Aberdeen has changed hands in a deal with a Fife timber giant.

James Donaldson & Sons (JDS) has acquired Kitchens International Limited which has six Scottish showrooms.

The firm’s locations include a premises at Murcar Industrial Estate, Bridge of Don.

JDS chief executive Andrew Donaldson said the purchase would bring “synergistic opportunities”.

He said: “We anticipate exciting times ahead both within the kitchen market and its associated interiors including bathrooms, bedrooms and home offices.

“Adding the Kitchens International brand to our current portfolio will yield strong synergistic opportunities for both businesses.

“As always, the most important thing will be people. We are looking forward to working with Kitchens International Ltd across both the board and full team.”

Kitchens International showrooms across Scotland

Kitchens International Ltd also has showrooms in Broxburn, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Tillicoultry. It also has a strong contract fitting division.

The deal will complement the current JDS retail and manufacturing portfolio, which includes kitchen offering through Smith & Frater and MGM Timber.

It will allow JDS to offer a full suite of interior options for both trade and retail customers.

Gerry Watson, managing director of Kitchens International, said he was excited about the future.

He said: “Over the past 27 years we are proud to have grown Kitchens International to become a leading UK kitchen brand.

“With shared values and vision, together we can provide greater opportunity for all our brand community; our staff, our brand ambassadors and our suppliers.”

James Donaldson formed an office furnishings brand this year in response to more people working at home.

The sixth generation of the Donaldson family took the reins of the family firm last year.

Andrew Donaldson was appointed chief executive and Michael Donaldson took over the role of chairman.