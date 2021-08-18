Inflation rate eases but hospitality group calls for immigration to stem rising wages

Pressure on policy makers to stem inflation has eased as the rate of inflation has climbed back from last month’s highs, new figures show.

Figures for the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed the Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 2.1% in the 12 months to July 2021, down from 2.4% in the 12 months to June.

However the number is still higher than it should be. The Bank of England (BoE) which sets interest rates, has a target of a 2% rate of inflation.

Jonathan Athow, ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics said:

“Inflation fell back in July across a broad range of goods and services, including clothing, which decreased with summer sales returning after the pandemic hit the sector last year. This was offset by a sharp rise in the price of second-hand cars amidst increased demand, following a shortage of new models.

“The differing patterns of movement restrictions across the last two years have affected headline inflation. Some of this month’s fall came from products and services, such as foreign travel, where real prices were used last year but have had to be imputed this year.

Yet rampant inflation in wages due to worker shortages has prompted voices in the hospitality industry to call for the relaxation of immigration rules.

The Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG) said businesses are facing a 20% increase in wage costs due to a shortage of staff and has demanded the UK government work with the three devolved nations to introduce a migrant visa scheme to provide employers with access to workers. It

It said a mid-level chef might now expect to earn £30,000 a year, and a server around £25,000 (based on a 45-hour week). In all cases, the need to recruit new staff at higher rates has an inflationary effect across the board as existing staff are brought level.

Further, venues are having to shut early or restrict their numbers, crippling the sector’s ability to reclaim lost revenue over two summers and one Christmas.

Stephen Montgomery, SHG spokesperson, said the staff crunch is causing significant problems and the easing of the furlough scheme in five weeks is unlikely to be enough: “Operators can’t get staff, wage inflation is rampant and all the supply chain problems are combining to act as a brake on our economic recovery.

“We should expect to see more people looking for work once furlough ends but it will be too little, too late. The reality is that we need temporary 1- or 2-year visas for EU workers to make sure all businesses can recruit the right talent.

Nic Wood, owner of Signature Group which operates 21 venues including the Spiritualist and the Nox nightclub, said: “It is incredibly frustrating that after all we’ve been through that we can’t get enough staff to open up our venues to their full capacity or hours.

“The issues of furlough, lack of staff and supply chain complications are jeopardising hospitality’s ability to try and scrabble back to pre-Covid trade levels.”