First gas reached at NEO Energy’s Covid-delayed Finlaggan field

NEO Energy has started gas production at the Finlaggan field in the Central North Sea, following a year of Covid-related delays.

The company confirmed first gas from the field, estimated to hold up to 27million recoverable barrels of oil equivalent (boe), on Wednesday.

Finlaggan was initially planned to be onstream in late 2020, however Covid-related delays, particularly delayed maintenance at the Forties Pipeline and Britannia platform, led to first gas being pushed back to Q4 2021.

