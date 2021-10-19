‘Extremely disappointing’: Scottish Cluster misses out on first round of UK Government’s £1bn CCUS competition

A pioneering north-east carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) scheme will not farm part of the UK Government’s initial vanguard.

In a written statement made today, energy minister Greg Hands confirmed the Scottish Cluster bid, which has the Acorn project as its backbone, has been selected as a “reserve cluster”.

The two schemes that have been awarded ‘Track 1’ funding are Hynet, backed by ENI, and the East Coast Clusters, which features some of industry’s biggest names, including BP and Shell.

Read the full story on Energy Voice here.