Esson & Aberdein offers free Aberdeen Football Club season tickets to anyone who sells their home through firm

Esson & Aberdein is celebrating having been appointed by the Dons by offering free seasons tickets to fans who use the law firm to sell their house.

The law firm has been appointed legal and property partner for Aberdeen Football Club and has pledged to offer the tickets to supporters as well as other preferential terms.

Joni Esson, managing director of Esson & Aberdein, said: “I grew up in Aberdeenshire and have spent more than a decade practicing in the city, so know what this club means to people here.

“It’s brilliant that we can make sure many of those fans get to enjoy their season ticket on us.

“Aberdeen Football Club has positioned itself at the heart of its community and as more of our distinctive red ‘for sale’ boards appear across the north-east, we want there to be no doubt that we are also totally committed to this area and its people.”

Benefits for season ticket & AberDNA members

Anyone selling through Esson & Aberdein, will be entitled to a free season ticket for the rest of the 2021/22 season.

The law firm will also offer legal and property services on preferential terms to all Dons fans who have season tickets or are members of the club’s AberDNA membership scheme, as well as the club’s 300 staff.

Other benefits include a simple will for £250, a discounted property management fee of 7.5% and no broker fee mortgage advice.

Ms Esson added: “We wanted to do something meaningful that supports the city’s football team and recognises the loyalty of fans choosing Esson & Aberdein as a strategic partner and supporter of Aberdeen Football Club.”

Fast growing firm

Earlier this year Rob Aberdein and lawyer Ms Esson set up Esson & Aberdein as a north east-based legal brand.

Mr Aberdein left Aberdein Considine – co-founded in 1981 by his father, Harvey – about four years ago.

It is part of Moray Group, a professional services firm which has set out its ambitions for growth, both organically and by buying out other companies.

Its first acquisition was Glasgow-based lender services specialist, Alston Law, followed by the takeover of estate agency firm, Simpson & Marwick in Edinburgh.

Moray Group says it has a financial target of achieving a turnover of £10m by the end of 2022.

Support for fans and city

Mr Aberdein, who is chief executive, said: “Our partnership with Aberdeen FC means we can offer guidance and advice for Dons fans, their families and their businesses when it comes to mortgages, buying and selling a home, divorces, dispute resolution and so much more.”

Sarah McColl, AFC’s partnership manager said: “We have long prioritised finding new and innovative ways to best support our fans and our city.

“Through this new partnership we are excited to be able to provide some fantastic savings for our supporters whilst supporting a local business.”