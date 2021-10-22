Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Diversity celebrated at AFBE-UK awards

By Kelly Wilson
22/10/2021, 11:45 am
AFBE-UK diversity & inclusion awards were held at Marcliffe Hotel & Spa

Hundreds of people gathered at a special awards event to celebrate diversity and inclusion in the energy industry.

AFBE-UK Scotland awards ceremony was held at Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel and Spa last night.

Reneth McKenzie-Schoetz , who has run the AFBE-UK stem programme, Making Engineering Hot, for the past 12 years, was given the special appreciation award for her work which benefitted more than 6,000 pupils and helped more than 60 students gain internship experience.

AFBE-UK Scotland is a not-for-profit organisation that encourages young people, particularly those of black and minority ethic (BME) origin, to consider a career in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (Stem).

Celebrating achievements

Imrandd and Baker Hughes both won company of the year, while Helen West, of Thames Water, won outstanding mentor of the year award.

Vanessa Burton, of Mott MacDonald and Thaddeus Anim-Somuah, of Croda, were joint winners of the young BME professional of the year award.

Lydia Balogun-Wilson, of BP, landed the BME (black minority ethnic) leader of the year, which was presented by air marshal Ian Gale, of the RAF.

Dr Ollie Folayan, AFBE-UK Scotland chairman, said: “The awards event was a huge success – a real celebration of achievements during unprecedented times.

“We are delighted to have been able to recognise diversity and inclusion successes for under-represented groups in the energy and engineering sectors.

Dr Ollie Folayan, chair of AFBE-UK Scotland

“All of the award winners and those shortlisted absolutely deserve our appreciation.

“A great night was had by all and we look forward to our next awards event.”

Long-term partnerships

Last month AFBE-UK Scotland, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, signed a five-year partnership with Aberdeen University’s school of engineering to support its diversity and inclusion strategy.

The university joined big names including the RAF, Mercedes  Formula 1 motor racing team, energy giant SSE and Subsea 7 in partnering with AFBE-UK.

AFBE-UK Scotland’s work includes its schools programme NextGen, where industry leaders and professionals give advice to pupils; Transition, where industry leaders help aspiring engineering professionals to enter the job market; and Real Projects, where industry professionals share their knowledge and expertise.

These programmes were usually carried out in person, however, they are currently taking place online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.