Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Business

Chemical giant Ineos signs deal with Aberdeen hydrogen bus maker

By Kelly Wilson
18/10/2021, 5:00 pm
L-R Wouter Bleukx, INOVYN hydrogen business unit manager, Jo Bamford, executive chairman, Wrightbus and Ryze Hydrogen, Geir Tuft, chief executive, INOVYN & Buta Atwal, chief executive, Wrightbus and Ryze Hydrogen

Ineos subsidiary Inovyn and Wrightbus, maker of Aberdeen’s hydrogen buses, have signed a memorandum of understanding to increase the use of hydrogen across heavy-duty fleets in the UK, such as buses, trucks, and construction vehicles.

The companies, along with the UK Government will work together to realise the deployment of hydrogen which needs support on infrastructure, legislation, and investment.

Dream fuel for cutting emissions

Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, the petrochemical giants’ founder, said: “Hydrogen is the dream fuel.  You can heat your home with it.  You can drive your car on it.  Burn it and all it produces is energy and the only by product is water.

Jin Ratcliffe, Ineos founder Photo by Ben Cawthra/Shutterstock

“We can all live with that. The world has committed to hugely reducing its carbon emissions and hydrogen is unquestionably going to play a large part in accomplishing this goal.”

Aberdeen led the way with hydrogen buses

Inovyn is Europe’s largest existing operator of electrolysis, the technology which uses energy to produce hydrogen.

In January this year Aberdeen launched the world’s-first fleet of hydrogen-fuelled double decker buses, with 15 vehicles costing £8.3m. The initiative was funded by the Aberdeen City Council, the European Union, and the Scottish Government.

They were produced by Jo Bamford’s company Wrightbus based in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

As of mid-May Wrightbus estimated that the bus fleet had saved 170,000kg of CO2 from being released into the atmosphere – roughly the same as taking 42 automobiles off the road for a year.

Geir Tuft, Inovyn chief executive, said: “The agreement between Inovyn and Wrightbus  presents our companies with opportunities to expand the use of low carbon hydrogen.

“By working together, I believe we can help drive forward the everyday use of hydrogen in heavy use transport fleets across the UK.”

Another part of the business, Ineos Automative, is also exploring the possibility of launching a hydrogen-powered Grenadier 4×4, which is their version of a Land Rover Defender.

Ineos already produces and uses 400,000 tonnes of low carbon hydrogen every year, the equivalent of replacing up to 2 billion litres of diesel.

And the company has announced that it intends to invest more than €2 billion (£1.6bn) in new production of green hydrogen across Europe.