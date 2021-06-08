An Aberdeen-based marketing agency has joined forces with a new business in the sales market to offer a wider range of services to a growing client base.

Prospect 13 has signed a co-operation agreement with Cornerstone Consulting to enhance its in-house capabilities. Prospect 13’s strategic approach to marketing will be complemented by Cornerstone Consulting’s sales-enablement expertise.

Having experienced 55% growth in the last 12-months despite lockdown, Prospect 13 said it aims to continue its upward trajectory by delivering an increasingly diverse subscription-based service to new and existing customers.

New services available thanks to the agreement will include access to expert advice on sales function gap analysis, sales strategy development and implementation, goal setting, sales training and coaching, CRM optimisation, pipeline development and forecasting as well as sales activity, conversion and reporting.

Cerri McDonald, managing director of Prospect 13 said: “We are delighted to team up with Sally on her new venture. In Cornerstone Consulting, we have found a growth-oriented partner with a strikingly similar professional culture based on excellence, uncompromising integrity, and a commitment to deliver results.

“If growth is your goal, you cannot afford to ignore the misalignment between sales and marketing, and this collaboration will bring those elements exactly in step with each other for the benefit of current and future clients.”

Sally Cassidy, managing director of Cornerstone Consulting, added: “Like marketing, sales is art and science combined. When the two are blended correctly, it is easier to track results and make high-impact changes.”

Prospect 13 was established by Ms McDonald in 2018. From Aberdeen, the company works with clients in a range of sectors including education, IT, oil and gas, manufacturing, professional services, technology and the third sector. The company supports clients in the UK as well as those operating in Australia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, New Zealand and Norway.

Sally Cassidy, who has worked in travel and tourism, formed Cornerstone Consulting in September 2020 by to deliver sales enablement strategy, training and coaching.