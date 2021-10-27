Budget: Government ‘fails to provide clarity’ on next phase of £1bn CCUS competition

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has come under fire for “failing to provide much needed clarity” on future carbon capture projects after a snub for the Acorn project last week.

Delivering the Autumn Budget on Wednesday, Mr Sunak reaffirmed that the government would allocate £1billion to development of carbon capture utilisation and storage infrastructure (CCUS).

It comes after the HyNet project in north-west England and the East Coast Cluster for Teesside and the Humber were selected by the government last week to become the UK’s first two CCUS projects, leaving the Scottish Cluster, led by Acorn in north-east Scotland, out.

